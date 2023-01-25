Positives for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) as stock gains in recent trading

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is 12.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.48 and a high of $58.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.27% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.76% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.89, the stock is 5.22% and 11.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. XRAY registered -32.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.39%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.50%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $7.64B and $4.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.51. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.54% and -38.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 660.50% this year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.90M, and float is at 213.66M with Short Float at 5.43%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCIER GREGORY T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LUCIER GREGORY T bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $31.45 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that BRANDT ERIC (Director) sold a total of 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $39.71 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35155.0 shares of the XRAY stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -45.41% down over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 5.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.