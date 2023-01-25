Precigen Inc. (PGEN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PGEN Stock Is Going Next

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) is 44.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.86% higher than the price target low of $4.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 31.26% and 28.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 24.04% off its SMA200. PGEN registered -22.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.33%.

The stock witnessed a 48.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.33%, and is 4.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.04% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has around 456 employees, a market worth around $442.07M and $49.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 51.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.54% and -27.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.30%).

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.67M, and float is at 183.37M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomasian Harry Jr.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $2.09 per share for a total of $51205.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56390.0 shares.

Precigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that KINDLER JEFFREY B (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $2.30 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the PGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Perez Jeffrey Thomas (SVP, IP Affairs) disposed off 14,778 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $18916.0. The insider now directly holds 333,502 shares of Precigen Inc. (PGEN).