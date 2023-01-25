Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is 19.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $9.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is 21.67% and -6.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock -47.80% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -60.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.91%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.51%, and is 11.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $487.49M and $8.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.78. Distance from 52-week low is 56.30% and -69.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.00% this year.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.03M, and float is at 124.91M with Short Float at 6.52%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Douglas M,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $6.41 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.7 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $6.80 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85505.0 shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Campbell Douglas M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $6.67 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,870,214 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).