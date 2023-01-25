Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is 7.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.00 and a high of $150.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPLK stock was last observed hovering at around $93.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $109.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.64% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -7.35% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.32, the stock is 6.03% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -2.71% off its SMA200. SPLK registered -19.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.68%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.57%, and is 2.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $14.60B and $3.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.59. Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.03% and -38.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is a “Overweight”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.04M, and float is at 162.96M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Splunk Inc. (SPLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morgan Scott,the company’sSVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec. SEC filings show that Morgan Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $88.13 per share for a total of $88130.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Splunk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Child Jason (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $87.04 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SPLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Morgan Scott (SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $87.57 for $87570.0. The insider now directly holds 129,311 shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -15.03% down over the past 12 months and MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) that is -34.16% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 9.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.