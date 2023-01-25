The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Is Up 11.71% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is 11.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.47 and a high of $324.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $274.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.67% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.83% off the consensus price target high of $304.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -34.54% lower than the price target low of $206.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $277.16, the stock is 7.31% and 14.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 13.12% off its SMA200. EL registered -6.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.14%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.34%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $95.92B and $17.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.16 and Fwd P/E is 38.47. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.64% and -14.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.90M, and float is at 230.07M with Short Float at 1.63%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Freda Fabrizio,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Freda Fabrizio sold 11,705 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $270.00 per share for a total of $3.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Haney Carl P. (EVP Research Prod & Innovation) sold a total of 7,559 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $252.05 per share for $1.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3296.0 shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Haney Carl P. (EVP Research Prod & Innovation) disposed off 2,481 shares at an average price of $247.34 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 3,296 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.09% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -12.79% lower over the same period. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is 18.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.