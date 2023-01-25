Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 15.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.00 and a high of $233.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $56.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.71% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -28.2% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.41, the stock is 11.67% and 14.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -28.86% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -70.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.85%.

The stock witnessed a 20.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.24%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8992 employees, a market worth around $9.98B and $3.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 341.88. Profit margin for the company is -36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.59% and -75.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.69M, and float is at 173.28M with Short Float at 3.17%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manor Eyal,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Manor Eyal sold 414 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $53.80 per share for a total of $22273.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Shipchandler Khozema (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,591 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $49.22 per share for $78305.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71330.0 shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Manor Eyal (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 414 shares at an average price of $49.48 for $20485.0. The insider now directly holds 151,570 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -28.25% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -6.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.