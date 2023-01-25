What should you know before buying stock in CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is -5.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.11 and a high of $24.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.42% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.06% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.99, the stock is -3.00% and -5.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -11.35% off its SMA200. CNX registered 9.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.54%.

The stock witnessed a -5.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.56%, and is -4.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $3.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.52. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.32% and -33.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.51M, and float is at 174.80M with Short Float at 16.62%.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading 49.83% up over the past 12 months and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) that is 56.94% higher over the same period.