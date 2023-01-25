What should you know before buying stock in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is 13.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.17 and a high of $49.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $42.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.36% off the consensus price target high of $53.83 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.79% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.87, the stock is 8.49% and 11.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 12.71% off its SMA200. FNF registered -10.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.69%.

The stock witnessed a 13.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.25%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has around 28290 employees, a market worth around $11.45B and $13.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.60 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.25% and -13.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 255.82M with Short Float at 1.61%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANE DANIEL D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LANE DANIEL D sold 5,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $37.44 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Shea Peter O Jr (Director) sold a total of 13,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $40.83 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the FNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, SADOWSKI PETER T (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 22,500 shares at an average price of $40.85 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 105,898 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -52.81% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is 4.76% higher over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -31.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.