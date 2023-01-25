Why should you keep an eye on General Dynamics Corporation (GD)?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is -5.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.65 and a high of $256.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GD stock was last observed hovering at around $232.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.0%.

Currently trading at $235.45, the stock is -3.48% and -4.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 0.69% off its SMA200. GD registered 14.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.61%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.95%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has around 103100 employees, a market worth around $64.30B and $38.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.61 and Fwd P/E is 16.93. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -8.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

General Dynamics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.92M, and float is at 273.28M with Short Float at 0.77%.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at General Dynamics Corporation (GD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roualet Mark C.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Roualet Mark C. sold 23,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $240.96 per share for a total of $5.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

General Dynamics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 71,461 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $227.05 per share for $16.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the GD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Gallopoulos Gregory S (Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec.) disposed off 11,126 shares at an average price of $227.68 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 113,479 shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 14.06% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 3.18% higher over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 21.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.