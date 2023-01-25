Why Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is 13.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.55 and a high of $61.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $60.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.71% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -62.68% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.82, the stock is 6.91% and 10.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 29.09% off its SMA200. YUMC registered 35.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.38%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.95%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 147000 employees, a market worth around $25.47B and $9.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.66 and Fwd P/E is 32.80. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.26% and 1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 420.00M, and float is at 401.16M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huang Johnson,the company’sChief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Huang Johnson sold 6,317 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $55.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45698.0 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Yuen Aiken (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 2,298 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $52.80 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8654.0 shares of the YUMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Zhang Leila (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 1,176 shares at an average price of $53.51 for $62933.0. The insider now directly holds 8,399 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 5.88% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 10.73% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 15.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.