A peek at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who has invested in It?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) is -8.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $12.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.37% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -25.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is -4.49% and -4.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -1.55% off its SMA200. IRWD registered 0.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.84%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.52%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $420.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.96 and Fwd P/E is 10.84. Profit margin for the company is 39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.14% and -12.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.80%).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 386.30% this year

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.07M, and float is at 150.89M with Short Float at 10.85%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCOURT Thomas A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCCOURT Thomas A sold 110,962 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $12.07 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Rickard Jason (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $12.39 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the IRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Silver Ronald (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 682 shares at an average price of $11.56 for $7884.0. The insider now directly holds 104,469 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 16.96% up over the past 12 months and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) that is -79.16% lower over the same period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is -12.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.