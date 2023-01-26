Cigna Corporation (CI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is -5.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $213.16 and a high of $340.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $308.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.6% off its average median price target of $362.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.55% off the consensus price target high of $385.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 4.1% higher than the price target low of $327.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $313.59, the stock is -0.46% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 8.93% off its SMA200. CI registered 32.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.10%.

The stock witnessed a -5.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.16%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Cigna Corporation (CI) has around 73700 employees, a market worth around $96.59B and $180.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.11% and -7.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Cigna Corporation (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cigna Corporation (CI) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cigna Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.50% this year

Cigna Corporation (CI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.85M, and float is at 300.92M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Cigna Corporation (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryan Cynthia, the company’s EVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Ryan Cynthia sold 3,009 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $327.95 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4319.0 shares.

Cigna Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Sadler Jason D (Pres., International Markets) sold a total of 16,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $333.88 per share for $5.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35750.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Palmer Eric P (President & CEO, Evernorth) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $300.00 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 36,838 shares of Cigna Corporation (CI).

Cigna Corporation (CI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 6.54% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -17.16% lower over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 10.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.