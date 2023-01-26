FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Volatility At 6.95%, Should You Add A Position?

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) is 5.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTCI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -41.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is 5.48% and 12.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -5.35% at the moment leaves the stock -17.15% off its SMA200. FTCI registered -32.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.50.

The stock witnessed a 14.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.80%, and is -4.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $284.27M and $198.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.99% and -58.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.17M, and float is at 43.98M with Short Float at 13.94%.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

A total of 130 insider transactions have happened at FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 108 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARC Family Trust, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARC Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.65 million shares.

FTC Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that ARC Family Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $2.60 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.75 million shares of the FTCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Hunkler Sean (President & CEO) disposed off 6,380 shares at an average price of $2.72 for $17354.0. The insider now directly holds 597,758 shares of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 48.72% up over the past 12 months and Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) that is 106.63% higher over the same period.