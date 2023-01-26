Here are the top Institutional holders of Reed’s Inc. (REED) shares

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $0.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REED stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.64% off the consensus price target high of $1.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.67% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -5.05% and -17.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -18.85% at the moment leaves the stock -53.63% off its SMA200. REED registered -76.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.80%.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.34%, and is -16.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.09% over the week and 16.13% over the month.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $9.45M and $50.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.83% and -82.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.30%).

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reed’s Inc. (REED) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reed’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.72M, and float is at 109.03M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Reed’s Inc. (REED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bello John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bello John bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.07 per share for a total of $18250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.24 million shares.

Reed’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Bello John (Director) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $0.10 per share for $26150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.86 million shares of the REED stock.

Reed’s Inc. (REED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is -16.40% lower over the past 12 months. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is 0.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.