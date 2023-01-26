Here are the top Institutional holders of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) shares

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is 6.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.40 and a high of $125.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RHI stock was last observed hovering at around $79.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.88% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -43.42% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.88, the stock is 4.26% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.70% off its SMA200. RHI registered -28.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.59%.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.21%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $8.28B and $7.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.79 and Fwd P/E is 14.92. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.61% and -37.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robert Half International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.30% this year

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.86M, and float is at 105.49M with Short Float at 8.34%.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS ROBERT W, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that GLASS ROBERT W sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $80.84 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Robert Half International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that GLASS ROBERT W (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $80.35 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the RHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Kempthorne Dirk A (Director) disposed off 2,662 shares at an average price of $81.13 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 14,284 shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) that is trading -12.35% down over the past 12 months and ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) that is -24.47% lower over the same period. ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is -15.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.