Here are the top Institutional holders of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) shares

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) is -2.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.16 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEMR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.91, the stock is -1.09% and -8.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -27.30% off its SMA200. SEMR registered -53.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.16%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.69%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has around 1173 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $239.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.47% and -59.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semrush Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.10% this year

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.26M, and float is at 38.67M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Humenik Delbert M, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Humenik Delbert M sold 1,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $8.14 per share for a total of $9198.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90073.0 shares.

Semrush Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Fetisov Evgeny (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,623 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $12.12 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SEMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Fetisov Evgeny (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,759 shares at an average price of $12.02 for $57191.0. The insider now directly holds 140,060 shares of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR).

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) that is trading -24.86% down over the past 12 months and Globant S.A. (GLOB) that is -33.48% lower over the same period. Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is -11.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.