Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is -2.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.95% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -26.23% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.49, the stock is 0.16% and 1.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -3.65% off its SMA200. APLS registered 30.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.34%.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.62%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 476 employees, a market worth around $5.49B and $113.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.53% and -27.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.10%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.13M, and float is at 93.52M with Short Float at 9.81%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lewis Karen, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Lewis Karen sold 2,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $51.58 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37709.0 shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Eisele Jeffrey (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 4,479 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $51.58 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47718.0 shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Machiels Alec (Director) disposed off 1,250 shares at an average price of $52.42 for $65525.0. The insider now directly holds 267,641 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 51.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.