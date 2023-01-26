Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX)

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) is 8.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $306.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72%.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is 7.95% and -11.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -17.27% at the moment leaves the stock -84.79% off its SMA200. BXRX registered -98.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.71%.

The stock witnessed a 25.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.64%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.39% over the week and 20.71% over the month.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $1.62M and $1.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.77. Distance from 52-week low is 122.58% and -98.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.60%).

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.84M, and float is at 0.50M with Short Float at 12.58%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENWOOD GERALDINE, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HENWOOD GERALDINE bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $3057.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2427.0 shares.