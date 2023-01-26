Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is 1.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.68 and a high of $225.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFIV stock was last observed hovering at around $146.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $165.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.06% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 3.01% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.49, the stock is 1.07% and -1.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -7.53% off its SMA200. FFIV registered -35.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.67%.

The stock witnessed a 3.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.08%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) has around 7089 employees, a market worth around $8.56B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.55 and Fwd P/E is 10.95. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.84% and -35.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F5 Inc. (FFIV) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F5 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.20% this year

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.37M, and float is at 60.01M with Short Float at 2.82%.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at F5 Inc. (FFIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITE ANA MARIA, the company’s EVP and Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $146.57 per share for a total of $24917.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35910.0 shares.

F5 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Locoh-Donou Francois (President, CEO & Director) sold a total of 2,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $144.21 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FFIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, WHITE ANA MARIA (EVP and Chief People Officer) disposed off 170 shares at an average price of $154.01 for $26182.0. The insider now directly holds 36,080 shares of F5 Inc. (FFIV).

F5 Inc. (FFIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) that is trading -8.18% down over the past 12 months and Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -29.33% lower over the same period. Globant S.A. (GLOB) is -33.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.