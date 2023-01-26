Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is 41.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $4.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -47.11% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is 24.95% and 19.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 2.53% off its SMA200. HYLN registered -21.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.56%.

The stock witnessed a 39.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.10%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $555.35M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.68% and -30.02% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.00% this year

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.34M, and float is at 121.97M with Short Float at 10.76%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Card Andrew H JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Card Andrew H JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $3.18 per share for a total of $31800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56435.0 shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Oxholm Jose Miguel (VP, General Counsel & CCO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $2.99 per share for $2990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the HYLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, GALLAGHER DENNIS M. (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $62000.0. The insider now directly holds 281,119 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN).