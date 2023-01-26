Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Volatility At 2.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is 3.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.13 and a high of $217.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAA stock was last observed hovering at around $161.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.97% off the consensus price target high of $203.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -16.88% lower than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.47, the stock is 3.29% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -4.05% off its SMA200. MAA registered -19.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.47%.

The stock witnessed a 4.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.44%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has around 2429 employees, a market worth around $18.74B and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.01 and Fwd P/E is 35.65. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.12% and -25.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.00% this year

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.36M, and float is at 114.67M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Albert M III, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell Albert M III sold 93 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $155.57 per share for a total of $14468.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55381.0 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Carpenter Melanie (EVP & CHRO) sold a total of 269 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $155.57 per share for $41848.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17499.0 shares of the MAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, DelPriore Robert J. (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 988 shares at an average price of $155.57 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 48,744 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -27.88% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -29.66% lower over the same period. UDR Inc. (UDR) is -27.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.