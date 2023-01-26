New Big Money Means Alector Inc. (ALEC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) is -4.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.84 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALEC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.7% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -46.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is 1.55% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -8.89% off its SMA200. ALEC registered -44.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.91%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.69%, and is 7.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $726.97M and $133.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.56% and -50.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alector Inc. (ALEC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alector Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.60M, and float is at 73.29M with Short Float at 6.63%.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Alector Inc. (ALEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Romano Gary, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Romano Gary sold 2,177 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $10.62 per share for a total of $23120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90073.0 shares.

Alector Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that King Robert (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $10.62 per share for $1869.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the ALEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, King Robert (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 177 shares at an average price of $8.71 for $1542.0. The insider now directly holds 529,471 shares of Alector Inc. (ALEC).

Alector Inc. (ALEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.47% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 37.75% higher over the same period.