New Big Money Means Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is 5.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.03 and a high of $133.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $70.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.61% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -9.37% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.09, the stock is 3.39% and 2.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -17.79% off its SMA200. BXP registered -38.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.52%.

The stock witnessed a 4.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.38%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 743 employees, a market worth around $11.02B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.25 and Fwd P/E is 29.57. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.03% and -46.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.75M, and float is at 156.46M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the company’s Senior EVP. SEC filings show that RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $89.96 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that RITCHEY RAYMOND A (Senior EVP) sold a total of 21,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $120.52 per share for $2.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading 11.53% up over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -32.54% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -38.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.