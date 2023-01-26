New Big Money Means East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is 4.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.65 and a high of $93.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $68.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.44% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.31% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.90, the stock is 2.74% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -1.72% off its SMA200. EWBC registered -17.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.71%.

The stock witnessed a 6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.29%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $9.42B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.74 and Fwd P/E is 7.86. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -26.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

East West Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.92M, and float is at 139.79M with Short Float at 1.51%.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $72.43 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52435.0 shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that LIU JACK C (Director) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $91.51 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17130.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, LIU JACK C (Director) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $91.51 for $36604.0. The insider now directly holds 18,730 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -48.29% down over the past 12 months and First Republic Bank (FRC) that is -21.24% lower over the same period. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 10.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.