New Big Money Means Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is -15.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $364.62 and a high of $556.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOC stock was last observed hovering at around $459.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.98% off its average median price target of $560.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.82% off the consensus price target high of $700.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -5.29% lower than the price target low of $440.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $463.29, the stock is -6.96% and -10.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -4.73% off its SMA200. NOC registered 14.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.19%.

The stock witnessed a -12.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.92%, and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has around 88000 employees, a market worth around $69.97B and $35.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.17 and Fwd P/E is 20.77. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.06% and -16.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.80% this year

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.60M, and float is at 153.57M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Thomas H, the company’s CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems. SEC filings show that Jones Thomas H sold 167 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $526.00 per share for a total of $87842.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3151.0 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Caylor Mark A (CVP & Pres, Mission Systems) sold a total of 1,065 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $518.15 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13428.0 shares of the NOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, CHESTON SHEILA C. (Corp. VP & General Counsel) disposed off 4,025 shares at an average price of $473.99 for $1.91 million. The insider now directly holds 25,350 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 13.49% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 4.15% higher over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 21.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.