New Big Money Means The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is 16.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $35.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZEK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -47.5% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.60, the stock is 6.11% and 14.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 20.98% off its SMA200. AZEK registered -32.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.82%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.80%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has around 2182 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.86 and Fwd P/E is 27.31. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.08% and -32.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.44M, and float is at 146.16M with Short Float at 4.67%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hendrickson Gary E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hendrickson Gary E bought 27,145 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $18.47 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that NAGEL VERNON J (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $18.52 per share for $55560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27029.0 shares of the AZEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, NAGEL VERNON J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.89 for $94450.0. The insider now directly holds 22,950 shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading -46.89% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) that is -25.00% lower over the same period. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is 5.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.