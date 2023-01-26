NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Volatility At 6.14%, Should You Add A Position?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is 6.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.87 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is 5.26% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -3.81% off its SMA200. SMR registered 10.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.83%.

The stock witnessed a 9.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.16%, and is 5.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $9.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.68% and -30.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.42M, and float is at 35.70M with Short Float at 12.24%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Temple Robert K, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Temple Robert K sold 39,642 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $10.19 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

NuScale Power Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Panichi Chris (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.28 per share for $35980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2775.0 shares of the SMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Reyes Jose N Jr (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 191,223 shares at an average price of $11.65 for $2.23 million. The insider now directly holds 248,742 shares of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR).