Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Volatility At 4.42%, Should You Add A Position?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is 12.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.31 and a high of $83.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SF stock was last observed hovering at around $62.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.76% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.2% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.78, the stock is 8.99% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 9.35% off its SMA200. SF registered -2.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.42%.

The stock witnessed a 14.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.30%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $6.82B and $4.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.95 and Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.40% and -21.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stifel Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.20% this year

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.77M, and float is at 103.13M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $61.94 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Stifel Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Nesi Victor (Co-President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $71.74 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SF stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading 20.96% up over the past 12 months and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) that is 45.23% higher over the same period. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is -20.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.