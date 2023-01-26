Which institution holds the most shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is 2.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.59 and a high of $23.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $18.03, the stock is -0.52% and -1.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.07% off its SMA200. MDRX registered 3.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.25%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.91%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $837.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.16 and Fwd P/E is 18.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.67% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.00% this year

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.21M, and float is at 106.64M with Short Float at 8.28%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vakharia Tejal, the company’s SVP General Counsel. SEC filings show that Vakharia Tejal sold 8,642 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $18.42 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Stevens David B (Director) sold a total of 43,134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $18.47 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32384.0 shares of the MDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Poulton Richard J. (CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.06 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 689,017 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) that is trading 39.15% up over the past 12 months and McKesson Corporation (MCK) that is 51.42% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 6.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.