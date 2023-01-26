Which institution holds the most shares in Holley Inc. (HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is 44.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $14.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLLY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is 27.65% and 20.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -54.04% off its SMA200. HLLY registered -74.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.71%.

The stock witnessed a 46.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.28%, and is 11.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.97% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) has around 1721 employees, a market worth around $349.03M and $714.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.29% and -79.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Holley Inc. (HLLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Holley Inc. (HLLY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Holley Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.60% this year

Holley Inc. (HLLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.96M, and float is at 107.16M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Holley Inc. (HLLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tomlinson Thomas W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tomlinson Thomas W bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $6.45 per share for a total of $48375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Holley Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Bardos Dominic (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $6.40 per share for $62720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the HLLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Bardos Dominic (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 24,578 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 112,771 shares of Holley Inc. (HLLY).