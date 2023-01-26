Which institution holds the most shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is 23.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.12 and a high of $112.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The H stock was last observed hovering at around $111.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.76% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -21.86% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.11, the stock is 13.89% and 15.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 26.32% off its SMA200. H registered 27.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.59%.

The stock witnessed a 23.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.33%, and is 7.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $11.56B and $5.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.07 and Fwd P/E is 43.15. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.88% and -0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.20% this year

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.08M, and float is at 47.25M with Short Float at 6.98%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VONDRASEK MARK R, the company’s. SEC filings show that VONDRASEK MARK R sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $100.73 per share for a total of $45328.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5317.0 shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Sears Peter () sold a total of 6,772 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $103.05 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5315.0 shares of the H stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, ROCCA MICHAEL A (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $101.44 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 16,428 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 10.65% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 1.27% higher over the same period. Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) is -12.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.