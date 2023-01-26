Which institution holds the most shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is 20.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $10.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.41% off the consensus price target high of $10.39 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.54% higher than the price target low of $7.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.23, the stock is 14.06% and 13.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 8.07% at the moment leaves the stock 12.62% off its SMA200. SILV registered -6.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.59%.

The stock witnessed a 18.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.58%, and is 13.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has around 838 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $2.72M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.73 and Fwd P/E is 10.63. Distance from 52-week low is 57.86% and -28.63% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.50% this year

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.16M, and float is at 140.36M with Short Float at 6.17%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times.