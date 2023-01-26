Which Institutions Own Shares In DXC Technology Company (DXC)?

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is 5.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.65 and a high of $39.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.92% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -3.26% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.88, the stock is -0.18% and -0.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.81% off its SMA200. DXC registered -8.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.56%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.13%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $6.36B and $15.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.09 and Fwd P/E is 6.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.09% and -29.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 562.80% this year

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.96M, and float is at 228.72M with Short Float at 3.37%.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $29.75 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47092.0 shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $29.39 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52092.0 shares of the DXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 17,250 shares at an average price of $28.70 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 157,128 shares of DXC Technology Company (DXC).

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -19.42% down over the past 12 months.