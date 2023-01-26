Which Institutions Own Shares In Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)?

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) is 5.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.77 and a high of $36.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $31.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.9% off the consensus price target high of $37.11 offered by analysts, but current levels are -21.83% lower than the price target low of $23.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.24, the stock is 0.95% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 3.70% off its SMA200. SNN registered -15.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.19%.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.67%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.04% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $12.13B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.97. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.69% and -21.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Analyst Forecasts

Smith & Nephew plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 438.12M, and float is at 436.57M with Short Float at 0.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.01% up over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is 8.11% higher over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 4.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.