Who are the Institutional Holders in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) is 283.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $5.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 53.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 23.17% and 91.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.94 million and changing 9.47% at the moment leaves the stock 5.76% off its SMA200. JSPR registered -58.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.65%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.47.

The stock witnessed a 293.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.88%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.91% over the week and 28.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 379.03% and -68.16% from its 52-week high.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.57M, and float is at 25.74M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lis William, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lis William sold 24,743 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $51404.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40486.0 shares.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Lis William (Director) sold a total of 24,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $2.02 per share for $50030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65229.0 shares of the JSPR stock.