Who are the Institutional Holders in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is -6.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.07 and a high of $111.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LDOS stock was last observed hovering at around $97.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.75% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 11.58% higher than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.15, the stock is -2.73% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -2.78% off its SMA200. LDOS registered 5.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.18%.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.15%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $13.21B and $14.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.11 and Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.07% and -11.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leidos Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 135.44M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fubini David G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fubini David G sold 6,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $109.20 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12463.0 shares.

Leidos Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Cage Christopher R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,601 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $106.51 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13874.0 shares of the LDOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Fubini David G (Director) disposed off 6,186 shares at an average price of $109.70 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 18,652 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 13.49% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 21.65% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 14.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.