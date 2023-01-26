Who are the Institutional Holders in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is 63.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 26.91% and 33.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -18.18% off its SMA200. SPPI registered -36.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.55%.

The stock witnessed a 77.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.57%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.95% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 90.73% and -61.73% from its 52-week high.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.36M, and float is at 184.03M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riga Thomas J, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Riga Thomas J sold 23,929 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $9141.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Vacirca Jeff L (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $0.45 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, LEBEL FRANCOIS (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 6,667 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $5594.0. The insider now directly holds 644,790 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 30.11% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 4.01% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 16.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.