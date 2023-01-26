Who is the Top Investor In Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)?

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) is 39.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.30 for the next 12 months. It is also -103.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -103.33% lower than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is 18.83% and 20.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -54.18% off its SMA200. ASTR registered -87.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.41%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 41.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.18%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $152.41M and $9.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.73% and -89.89% from its 52-week high.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.50% this year

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 266.33M, and float is at 200.03M with Short Float at 11.40%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KEMP CHRIS, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KEMP CHRIS bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Astra Space Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that KEMP CHRIS (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $1.25 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the ASTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, A/NPC Holdings LLC (former 10% owner) disposed off 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $1.95 million. The insider now directly holds 20,888,053 shares of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR).