Who is the Top Investor In Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE)?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) is -2.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.82 and a high of $130.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBOE stock was last observed hovering at around $121.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.15% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.09% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.39, the stock is -1.34% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 2.72% off its SMA200. CBOE registered 3.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.31.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.25%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has around 1196 employees, a market worth around $12.98B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.76 and Fwd P/E is 17.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.89% and -6.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.20M, and float is at 105.58M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griebenow Jill, the company’s SVP, CAO. SEC filings show that Griebenow Jill sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $128.00 per share for a total of $51200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7230.0 shares.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Sexton John P (EVP, GC AND CORP SEC) sold a total of 2,872 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $127.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15190.0 shares of the CBOE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Tilly Edward T (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $126.77 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 164,123 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE).

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -20.62% down over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is -15.03% lower over the same period.