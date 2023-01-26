Who is the Top Investor In Five9 Inc. (FIVN)?

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is 14.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.61 and a high of $138.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $75.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.32% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.49% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -40.93% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.51, the stock is 10.80% and 16.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -9.03% off its SMA200. FIVN registered -39.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.44%.

The stock witnessed a 15.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.15%, and is 8.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 2138 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $744.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.43. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.29% and -43.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.23M, and float is at 69.34M with Short Float at 8.20%.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burkland Daniel P., the company’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Burkland Daniel P. sold 28,623 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $75.09 per share for a total of $2.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Alexy Kimberly (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11117.0 shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Burkland Daniel P. (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 14,600 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 132,116 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -29.98% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -2.80% lower over the same period. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is -61.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.