Who is the Top Investor In Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is 16.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $299.59 and a high of $615.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $487.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.79% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -32.0% lower than the price target low of $370.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $488.40, the stock is 9.48% and 7.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 9.56% off its SMA200. LRCX registered -21.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.21%.

The stock witnessed a 19.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.60%, and is 4.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $63.99B and $18.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 17.53. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.02% and -20.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.89M, and float is at 136.02M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y sold 880 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $429.72 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14762.0 shares.

Lam Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Gottscho Richard A (Executive Vice President & CTO) sold a total of 3,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $450.00 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26672.0 shares of the LRCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Ahmed Sohail U (Director) disposed off 0 shares at an average price of $432.71 for $46.0. The insider now directly holds 2,131 shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Who are the competitors?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -35.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.