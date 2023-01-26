Who is the Top Investor In SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.15 and a high of $375.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $308.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.85% off its average median price target of $370.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.76% off the consensus price target high of $416.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -22.66% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $300.52, the stock is 1.65% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 7.88% off its SMA200. SEDG registered 33.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.36%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.50%, and is -6.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 3964 employees, a market worth around $16.34B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 147.53 and Fwd P/E is 35.47. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.04% and -20.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.73M, and float is at 55.33M with Short Float at 4.13%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 101 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adest Meir, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $315.96 per share for a total of $1.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $330.20 per share for $1.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Bechor Uri (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 8,716 shares at an average price of $340.00 for $2.96 million. The insider now directly holds 19,406 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 4.34% up over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -21.99% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is -29.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.