A peek at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD): Who has invested in It?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) is 31.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.38% off the consensus price target high of $7.47 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is 18.67% and 17.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 9.29% off its SMA200. CBD registered 5.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.21%.

The stock witnessed a 17.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.65%, and is 12.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $8.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.74 and Fwd P/E is 12.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.45% and -25.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Analyst Forecasts

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.00M, and float is at 159.44M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 43.33% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is -1.38% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 3.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.