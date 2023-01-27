A peek at Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who has invested in It?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is 4.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.47 and a high of $71.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $66.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.26% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -6.22% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.92, the stock is 1.83% and 1.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 7.80% off its SMA200. FTV registered -4.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.47%.

The stock witnessed a 4.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.71%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $23.56B and $5.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.75 and Fwd P/E is 20.01. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.54% and -6.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortive Corporation (FTV) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 355.20M, and float is at 348.54M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Fortive Corporation (FTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Patrick K, the company’s President & CEO of AHS. SEC filings show that Murphy Patrick K sold 32,788 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $68.56 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62929.0 shares.

Fortive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that McLaughlin Charles E (SVP – Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $68.44 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88818.0 shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, SPOON ALAN G (Director) acquired 17,400 shares at an average price of $58.25 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 98,861 shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV).

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -0.65% down over the past 12 months and Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) that is 6.69% higher over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is 7.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.