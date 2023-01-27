A peek at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN): Who has invested in It?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) is 4.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $8.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUSN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is -5.01% and 15.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 6.45% at the moment leaves the stock 5.86% off its SMA200. FUSN registered -57.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.24%.

The stock witnessed a 1.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.67%, and is -7.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.30% over the week and 9.56% over the month.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $156.02M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.67% and -61.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.40%).

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.68M, and float is at 38.83M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GANNON STEVEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GANNON STEVEN bought 44,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $2.03 per share for a total of $90132.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56400.0 shares.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Valliant John (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $6.03 per share for $27201.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the FUSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Valliant John (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,147 shares at an average price of $6.07 for $13032.0. The insider now directly holds 322,658 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN).