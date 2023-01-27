A peek at Savara Inc. (SVRA): Who has invested in It?

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) is 72.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $2.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.67, the stock is 44.79% and 64.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 80.87% off its SMA200. SVRA registered 136.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.99%.

The stock witnessed a 78.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.85%, and is 32.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.64% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 161.76% and 3.89% from its 52-week high.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Savara Inc. (SVRA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.77M, and float is at 111.83M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Savara Inc. (SVRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAMSAY DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAMSAY DAVID A bought 29,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $44834.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.1 million shares.

Savara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $1.54 per share for $10752.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the SVRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) acquired 3,293 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $4923.0. The insider now directly holds 2,065,142 shares of Savara Inc. (SVRA).

Savara Inc. (SVRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.33% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -42.21% lower over the same period.