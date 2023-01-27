AMMO Inc. (POWW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is 36.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is 16.20% and 15.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -32.69% off its SMA200. POWW registered -44.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.03%.

The stock witnessed a 38.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.25%, and is 14.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $279.87M and $256.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.28% and -61.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMMO Inc. (POWW) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.70% this year

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.93M, and float is at 87.87M with Short Float at 8.51%.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goodmanson Robert, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Goodmanson Robert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $22200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

AMMO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Goodmanson Robert (President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $2.12 per share for $21150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the POWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Markley Harry S (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $18150.0. The insider now directly holds 140,000 shares of AMMO Inc. (POWW).