Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is 5.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.81 and a high of $29.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXSL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.55, the stock is 2.44% and 1.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -2.21% off its SMA200. BXSL registered -16.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.07%.

The stock witnessed a 2.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.32%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.74 and Fwd P/E is 6.77. Profit margin for the company is 51.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.97% and -20.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.60% this year

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.03M, and float is at 159.59M with Short Float at 0.23%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Activity

A total of 182 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 182 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rubenstein Katherine, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Rubenstein Katherine bought 3,359 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $23.83 per share for a total of $80045.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3359.0 shares.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Marshall Brad (CEO) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $23.89 per share for $2389.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the BXSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Marshall Brad (CEO) acquired 7,900 shares at an average price of $23.88 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 203,184 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL).