Commercial Metals Company (CMC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 14.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.47 and a high of $56.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.13% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.66% off the consensus price target high of $76.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.42% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.34, the stock is 7.26% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 31.28% off its SMA200. CMC registered 62.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.34%.

The stock witnessed a 13.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.00%, and is 6.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 12483 employees, a market worth around $6.46B and $9.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.40 and Fwd P/E is 10.60. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.85% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Metals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 193.90% this year

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.27M, and float is at 115.87M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Barbara, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Smith Barbara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $48.11 per share for a total of $7.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $49.54 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $49.48 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 503,285 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 54.16% up over the past 12 months and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is -40.30% lower over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 80.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.