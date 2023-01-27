Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) is -13.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.23 and a high of $40.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVLG stock was last observed hovering at around $38.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.42% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.05% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.74% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.01, the stock is -15.86% and -18.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -21.91% at the moment leaves the stock 0.45% off its SMA200. CVLG registered 36.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.45%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.03%, and is -16.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $397.03M and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.12 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.17% and -25.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 520.30% this year

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.40M, and float is at 7.71M with Short Float at 6.53%.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOLINE BRADLEY A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOLINE BRADLEY A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $36.24 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49399.0 shares.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that HOGAN JOEY B (President) sold a total of 3,548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $35.53 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the CVLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, HOGAN JOEY B (President) disposed off 2,960 shares at an average price of $31.03 for $91858.0. The insider now directly holds 28,548 shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG).

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -16.28% down over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 3.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.